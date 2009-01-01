Home | World | Africa | $400 fine for ferrying smuggled goods

A 35-YEAR-OLD man from Gweru has been fined $400 for ferrying 131 smuggled second-hand clothes and shoes valued at $34 113 which have since been forfeited to the State.

Isaac Pandukai (35) of Number 92, 9th Street, Gweru who said he had only been hired to transport the smuggled goods appeared before Provincial Magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa and pleaded guilty to a smuggling charge.

If he fails to pay the fine he will spend 30 days in jail.

Prosecuting, Mr Andrew Marimo said Pandukai was arrested on May 11 in Gweru with 128 bales of second hand clothing, three bales of new satchels and one bale of new shoes on his way from Mutare to Gweru.

The court also heard that the bales were valued at $34 113.

In mitigation, Pandukai told the court that he was only a driver who was helping the owner of the smuggled goods who asked for his services after his car had broken down.

"I am only a driver and I was hired by the owner of the bales to transport the bales from Mutare to Gweru since his car had a breakdown. I was only trying to help and by so doing I would earn a living and look after my three minor children," he said.

"I was not aware of the fact that these bales were smuggled into the country and it wasn't my intention to go against the State and the law."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa