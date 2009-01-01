Home | World | Africa | Man attacked by a hyena, battling for life

A MAN from Bikita is battling for life at Silveira Mission Hospital after he was attacked by a hyena which was among a group of 12 hyenas that invaded his homestead at night, police have confirmed.

George Mukwidza (57) of Runesu Village under Chief Mukanganwi sustained a deep cut on his right hand after he was mauled by a charging hyena which apparently wanted to save another hyena which he had hit with an axe.

Mukwidza allegedly struck one of the hyenas on the back with an axe which got stuck on the animal's body. As he attempted to pull out the weapon, Mukwidza was bitten on the right hand by another hyena that appeared from the darkness.

He was rescued by his sons who managed to kill one of the hyenas. They then rushed him to Silveira Mission Hospital where his condition is said to be critical.

Masvingo police spokesperson Inspector Charity Mazula said the incident occurred on Thursday at around 8PM.

"We have received a report of a hyena attack where a Bikita man had his hand mauled by one of 12 hyenas which had strayed into his homestead. The man allegedly struck one animal on the back with an axe and it got stuck into the hyena's body. As he attempted to pull out the axe, he was bitten on the right hand from behind by yet another hyena. He was rushed to Silveira Mission Hospital where his condition is said to be critical," said Insp Mazula.

She said Mukwidza was sleeping in his bedroom hut when he heard dogs barking outside.

Insp Mazula said Mukwidza went outside to investigate only to see 12 hyenas chasing after his dogs.

He called his two sons: Trymore (18) and his 15-year-old younger brother who were sleeping in one of the huts.

When they woke up, the two siblings managed to scare away the animals and they retreated for about 100 metres. It is said while the boys were away, Mukwidza spotted another hyena in his homestead and struck it on its back using an axe.

As he tried to pull out the axe, another hyena appeared from the dark and bit his right hand leaving a deep cut. Mukwidza screamed for help attracting the attention of his sons who rushed to the scene and rescued him by killing one hyena while the other disappeared into the darkness.

