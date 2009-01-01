Home | World | Africa | Dembare fever grips Gweru

GLAMOUR Boys Dynamos descend on Gweru tomorrow for a date with airmen Chapungu at Ascot Stadium in a game expected to produce fireworks as both sides have been in terrific form in the Castle Lager Premiership.

The DeMbare fever has already gripped the Midlands capital with flags and Dynamos replica jerseys now a common sight.

It will be a question of the league's best attack at the moment facing the best defence in the last seven games.

Dynamos have recorded four consecutive wins and have the most potent attack in the last three games where they have scored seven goals in three games.

On the other hand Chapungu come into the match with an impressive defensive record where they are yet to concede a goal in their last seven games in which they are unbeaten.

A buoyant Tendai Chikuni, the Chapungu gaffer said he will make changes to the team that beat Bulawayo City 1 - 0 and will attack Dynamos as he is looking at securing maximum points.

"If you look at the team that beat Bulawayo City there will be some changes because we have a plan against Dynamos. The good thing is I went to Harare (Thursday) yesterday to have a look at how Dynamos is playing," he said.

"We are playing at home so there is nothing to defend and we will go all out in attack so that we come out with maximum points," said Chikuni.

Chapungu will be hoping that their playmaker Ian Nyoni recovers from a bout of flu which saw him playing a subdued role during the Bulawayo City game.

Nyoni has been a revelation for Chapungu this season which has seen him winning the Castle Lager Man of the Match award on four occasions, three of them consecutively.

However, Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa while conceding that it will be a tough match said he is determined to collect maximum points.

"We are playing against a side that is doing well and it is going to be a tough match. It's even tougher because every club that plays us raises their game and as such all games are like a cup final to us," said Mutasa.

"The game against Chapungu is another tough encounter because we are playing a side with a good defensive record which is a good mark but on our part we also have a good attack but at the end of the day we would want to play for maximum points," added Mutasa.

Eyes will be on Joel Christian Epoupa who has been scoring for fun ever since he joined the Glamour Boys as he is slowly proving critics who doubted his credentials when he joined Dynamos wrong.

Meanwhile, the airmen have also upped their game in as far as preparing for the big game is concerned as they seek to attract a bumper crowd which can turn out to be the biggest crowd this season.

They have lined up a number of activities in the run up to the big game.

"Waru Waru" public relations officer Tawanda Zowa said the club will embark on a road show which will take them to most suburbs in the city to drum up support for the team and encourage supporters to come to the game.

"We are going to have a road show which will start in the CBD and will take us to Senga, Mtapa, Mambo and Mkoba 6 where we are going to engage in clean up exercises," said Zowa.

"We are also going to be selling raffle tickets for a $1 and there will be instant draws where winners stand to win tickets for the game and the main draw will be held at Ascot on Sunday".

Zowa said the Airforce Brass Band will also be part of the proceedings.

