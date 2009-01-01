Home | World | Africa | Bosso suspends Amini Soma-Phiri and Cosmos 'Tsano' Zulu

HIGHLANDERS FC have, with immediate effect, suspended their assistant coach Amini Soma-Phiri and goalkeeper's coach Cosmos "Tsano" Zulu as well as an unnamed foreign player for indiscipline.

The two coaches have been suspended after they insulted each other in front of players on their way back from the FC Platinum match in Zvishavane.

The two allegedly also had a go at each other while on the bench in the 3-0 loss to Black Rhinos at Morris Depot in Harare on Wednesday.

Developmental side coach Melusi Mabaleka Sibanda will assist head coach Erol Akbay during tomorrow's game against Hwange while Gift Lunga Junior will go with the Bosso 90 side to Victoria Falls for a league match against Amagagasi tomorrow.

Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube, the Highlanders chief executive officer, last night confirmed the development although he did not go into detail.

The trio is set to appear before a disciplinary committee.

"Yes, we have suspended the two coaches, our goalkeepers' coach Zulu and assistant coach Amini Soma- Phiri over the Mandava and the Black Rhinos incidents. They are not going to be sitting on the bench for now, they are obviously going to be afforded the opportunity to bring in their reports for the hearing," said Dube.

The player, who Dube did not name but is yet to feature for the Bulawayo giants this season, was suspended for allegedly recording an internal conversation involving technical staff which has since gone viral.

"We then don't know the motive behind the recording and for how long this has been going on. So the player yes, has been suspended and will too appear before the disciplinary committee," said Dube.

Impeccable sources told this publication that the two coaches' differences were just irreconcilable with the blame also being put on the people who drafted Zulu's contract which seemed to give him more powers despite being a goalkeepers' coach.

"We understand that after the Mandava game Amini went into town to buy some medicine having been affected by the tear smoke and the team bus waited for him in town despite the volatile situation. Upon arriving, Tsano went ballistic and started insulting him to the extent of calling him a baboon in front of the players and efforts by coach Akbay to calm the two guys failed. Amini had to drop off the bus and jump into the supporters' mini bus," said the source.

The two coaches were again at each other's throats last Wednesday where they allegedly called each other names again in front of players and supporters.

