Villagers forced to donate towards youth rally

The Zimbabwe Peace Project has expressed concerns on reports of coercion and unjust enrichment by ruling party activists who are demanding money and intimidating ordinary citizens into attending the upcoming 'Interface with the youth rally' to be addressed by President Robert Mugabe at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare.

The ZPP said the ruling party leadership has allegedly called for the closure of businesses and schools temporarily for people to attend the rally.

"Informal traders who normally conduct their trading near the stadium have had their vending stalls demolished by local authorities. The Provincial Affairs Minister for Manicaland, Mandiitawepi Chimene, is said to have told a gathering in Mutare that even unroadworthy vehicles will be allowed on the roads for the purposes of ferrying people to the stadium to meet the president," ZPP said.

"The constitution says in Section 56 that all persons are equal before the law and have the right to equal protection and benefit of the law. The pronouncements by Minister Chimene have the effect of elevating ruling party supporters above the law. In another incident it was reported that on the 14th of June, Mutasa villagers were forced to contribute towards the rally. Unidentified Zanu PF youths were demanding $2 from each vendor at Watsomba Business Centre in ward 21 of Mutasa Central."

ZPP said Section 67(1)b stipulates that every Zimbabwean has the right to make political choices freely.

"This means that citizens may not be coerced into attending political rallies or making monetary contributions to parties that they do not support. The ruling party is not only going against its own ethos of 'nzira dzemasoja' where they have claimed to teach their followers not to forcibly benefit from other people's private property by demanding money but they are also violating the rights of these people as guaranteed by the constitution," said ZPP.

"Political parties have every right to organize meetings of their supporters but it is the right of every citizen to decide the party they want to associate and assemble with. With elections coming up when political meetings and rallies will increase ZPP appeals to Zanu PF to appeal to its supporters to exercise restraint when mobilizing and organizing for political events."

ZPP reiterated that the main message to the youths should be that of desisting from perpetrating political violence.

"Since there exist other political parties other than Zanu PF and it will be prudent for the leaders of Zanu PF especially the President and First secretary of Zanu PF to impress a culture of tolerance amongst the supporters of the party in general and amongst the youth specifically," said ZPP.

