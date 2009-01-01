Beware of wolves in sheep skin- MRP leader

Mthwakazi Republic Party leader Mqondisi Moyo has warned people in Matabeleland to be worried over wolves in sheep skin by avoiding to vote for such characters.

"We would like to alert our people in Matabeleland and Midlands not to make yet another mistake, of entrusting their valuable vote to any party from Harare. These people are the same, all are not bringing any development to Mthwakazi. What they know best is exploiting us. MRP is your party that is promising self determination," he said.

"Until when shall we continue receiving small fish from them, instead of being empowered with hooks, so we can be able to catch fish on our own? Morgan Tsvangirai (MDC-T leader) always make rushed decisions, and that makes him dangerous to Mthwakazi. Have you ever noticed that he is always advised by the same people he purports to be fighting against? Now he has endorsed the Chinese company, a ZEC made company."

He said he even declared that Zanu PF won't be able to rig the 2018 election, because of this new system.

"We view these statements as reckless from an opposition leader, considering the fact that all opposition parties struggle to get police clearance to hold campaign programs and the state media only covers Zanu PF. Zanu PF also uses state resources to campaign. This alone is election rigging to us which must never be condoned. Zanu PF is going around intimidating our poor rural people, in some cases people are given as little as 10 KGs or 2KGs of maize seeds as bribes," he said.

"Yet someone say the election process won't be rigged, it has already been rigged. We are aware of the Zanu PF rigging machinery, even if we are contesting elections. It is so because our options are limited as people of Matabeleland. This man is the same Tsvangirai who said 2013 elections were free and fair after casting his vote and later cried foul saying he was Nikuved whereas SADC had advised him not to participate without reforms. He is the same Morgan who was advised by Zanu PF to split with Welshman Ncube and others in 2005 through the refusal to participate in 2005 senatorial elections. Zanu PF had advised him that by then MDC was too powerful with 5 Ndebebeles in his top six and he had to go against the national council decision where 66 council members had voted, 33 voted for participating in senate elections and 31 against, two didn't vote."

Moyo said Tsvangirai said as the President he had a casting vote yet it was not a deadlock. This was due to the fact that Zanu PF had advised him not to agree with the likes of Prof Welshman, if they had said no he was going to say yes.

"It is the same Morgan who connived with Zanu PF to cook Ari Ben Menashe story which was meant to be the first initiative of their split and we all know that Zanu PF through their courts first acquitted Welshman Ncube and Renson Gasela to expose them as sellouts and Tsvangirai a hero. This failed until Zanu PF brought senatorial project. To our surprise Morgan had said in 2005 senatorial elections are there to squander taxpayers money and by then in 2005 they were only 30 senatorial seats ,and in 2008 we saw him contesting in senatorial elections which now had doubled to 60 seats an increase by 30 more. In essence what caused the MDC split of 2005? He at some point accused ZANU of wasting tax payers money because of a bloated cabinet and a two vice presidents but today he has three. He is the same Morgan who had his medical bills paid for by Emmerson Mnangagwa late last year. The million dollar question is who is fooling who? MRP INFORMATION DEPARTMENT."