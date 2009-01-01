Home | World | Africa | WATCH: MDC-T sideslines other coalition parties at NERA rally in Bulawayo

A crowd of about 3000 people gathered at White City stadium for NERA youth rally. Crowd mostly MDC-T members.

Abedingo Bhebhe when giving opening remarks he did an MDC-T slogan despite being a coalition rally.

Rally turned out to be an MDC-T affair other parties were sidelined.

