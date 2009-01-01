Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Thousands attend Mugabe's Youth Interface rally
WATCH: Thousands attend Mugabe's Youth Interface rally



Thousands of young ZANU PF supporters attended a Presidential Youth Interface rally, in the eastern town of Mutare, Zimbabwe.

This comes as South Africa commemorates the Youth month.

[embedded content]

Listen to full speech

[embedded content]

