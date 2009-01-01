Home | World | Africa | Political freedom must lead to economic emancipation, says Mugabe
WATCH: Thousands attend Mugabe's Youth Interface rally
Hillary Clinton coming to Zimbabwe?

Political freedom must lead to economic emancipation, says Mugabe



  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
President Robert Mugabe says political freedom must lead to economic emancipation.

He was addressing a Youth Rally in Mutare in Zimbabwe. The African Union has declared June 16 as the African Child Day.

Thousands of young people gathered to listen to the veteran leader, as the continent commemorates June 16.

President Mugabe has reminded young people of the long road the continent has travelled.

Mugabe says, "For us, we fought the struggle for freedom and independence, our objective is that it must turn to the means to further economic freedom so that people can enjoy the benefits of the continent."

But many have questioned whether the youth in Zimbabwe will be allowed to lead that struggle as President Robert Mugabe is again a presidential candidate at the age of 93.

[embedded content]

express-links-money-tranasfers

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Political freedom must lead to economic emancipation, says Mugabe
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

OMG! Zimbabwe To Make Chinese Yuan Its Legal Currency Reasons Will Shock You

OMG! Zimbabwe To Make Chinese Yuan Its Legal Currency Reasons Will Shock You

Air France Flight 'Bomb' In Toilet Prompts Emergency Landing In Kenya

Air France Flight 'Bomb' In Toilet Prompts Emergency Landing In Kenya

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 271