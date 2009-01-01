Home | World | Africa | Political freedom must lead to economic emancipation, says Mugabe

President Robert Mugabe says political freedom must lead to economic emancipation.

He was addressing a Youth Rally in Mutare in Zimbabwe. The African Union has declared June 16 as the African Child Day.

Thousands of young people gathered to listen to the veteran leader, as the continent commemorates June 16.

President Mugabe has reminded young people of the long road the continent has travelled.

Mugabe says, "For us, we fought the struggle for freedom and independence, our objective is that it must turn to the means to further economic freedom so that people can enjoy the benefits of the continent."

But many have questioned whether the youth in Zimbabwe will be allowed to lead that struggle as President Robert Mugabe is again a presidential candidate at the age of 93.

