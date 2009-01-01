Political freedom must lead to economic emancipation, says Mugabe
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
He was addressing a Youth Rally in Mutare in Zimbabwe. The African Union has declared June 16 as the African Child Day.
Thousands of young people gathered to listen to the veteran leader, as the continent commemorates June 16.
Mugabe says, "For us, we fought the struggle for freedom and independence, our objective is that it must turn to the means to further economic freedom so that people can enjoy the benefits of the continent."
But many have questioned whether the youth in Zimbabwe will be allowed to lead that struggle as President Robert Mugabe is again a presidential candidate at the age of 93.
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles