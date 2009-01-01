Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Zanu-PF promised 2.2million jobs, only created two for Simba and Grace

Transform Zimbabwe President Jacob Ngarivhume has said the Mugabe led government has failed to create 2.2 million jobs it had promised but only managed to create two jobs for Mugabe's son in law and Grace Mugabe.

Ngarivhume made these remarks while addressing a NERA rally at the White City stadium in Bulawayo today.

The rally was attend by over 3 000 people, mainly MDC-T supporters.

Listen to Ngarivhume's speech:

[embedded content]

