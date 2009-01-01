Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Zanu-PF promised 2.2million jobs, only created two for Simba and Grace
Hillary Clinton coming to Zimbabwe?
Zimbabwe down Scotland by six wickets

WATCH: Zanu-PF promised 2.2million jobs, only created two for Simba and Grace



  • 3 hours 23 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Transform Zimbabwe President Jacob Ngarivhume has said the Mugabe led government has failed to create 2.2 million jobs it had promised but only managed to create two jobs for Mugabe's son in law and Grace Mugabe.

Ngarivhume made these remarks while addressing a NERA rally at the White City stadium in Bulawayo today.

The rally was attend by over 3 000 people, mainly MDC-T supporters.

Listen to Ngarivhume's speech:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

WATCH: Zanu-PF promised 2.2million jobs, only created two for Simba and Grace
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

OMG! Zimbabwe To Make Chinese Yuan Its Legal Currency Reasons Will Shock You

OMG! Zimbabwe To Make Chinese Yuan Its Legal Currency Reasons Will Shock You

Air France Flight 'Bomb' In Toilet Prompts Emergency Landing In Kenya

Air France Flight 'Bomb' In Toilet Prompts Emergency Landing In Kenya

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 271