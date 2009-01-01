Zimbabwe down Scotland by six wickets
Edinburgh - Zimbabwe downed Scotland by six wickets on Saturday to level their two-match ODI series, avenging their 26-run defeat 48 hours earlier.
Zimbabwe were always ahead of the rate and an unbroken partnership of 72 between Sikandar Raza (58 not out) and Ryan Burl (30 not out) carried them comfortably to their target.
