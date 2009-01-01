Home | World | Africa | Zimbabwe down Scotland by six wickets
WATCH: Zanu-PF promised 2.2million jobs, only created two for Simba and Grace
Nkosana Moyo not a Zanu-PF project

Zimbabwe down Scotland by six wickets



  • 3 hours 48 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Edinburgh - Zimbabwe downed Scotland by six wickets on Saturday to level their two-match ODI series, avenging their 26-run defeat 48 hours earlier.
Captain Graeme Cremer claimed 5-29 as Scotland were bowled out for just 169 with Kyle Coetzer (61) and Calum MacLeod (58) making the bulk of the runs for the home side who slipped from 135 for two.

Zimbabwe were always ahead of the rate and an unbroken partnership of 72 between Sikandar Raza (58 not out) and Ryan Burl (30 not out) carried them comfortably to their target.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Zimbabwe down Scotland by six wickets
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

OMG! Zimbabwe To Make Chinese Yuan Its Legal Currency Reasons Will Shock You

OMG! Zimbabwe To Make Chinese Yuan Its Legal Currency Reasons Will Shock You

Air France Flight 'Bomb' In Toilet Prompts Emergency Landing In Kenya

Air France Flight 'Bomb' In Toilet Prompts Emergency Landing In Kenya

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 271