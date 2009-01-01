Home | World | Africa | 'Bakare must go to hell and join Satan,' says Musindo

Destiny for Africa Network leader Reverend Obadiah Musindo has fired a salvo at retired Anglican bishop of Harare Diocese and Manicaland, Sebastian Bakare, describing him as a new version of disgraced Pius Ncube.

According to NewZimbabwe.com, Musindo said Bakare, like Ncube, was not ashamed of parading his hatred for President Robert Mugabe in the public.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the official opening of a Dangamvura Information Communication Centre by President Mugabe in Mutare on Friday.

Musindo said Bakare was not biblically oriented because he wanted to "incite" youths to boycott President Mugabe's Sakubva rally but was ignored.

The controversial cleric said a true man of God does not speak evil against leaders.

He added, "If Bakare has issues with Mugabe he can engage him or the party leadership not for him to come in the open inciting people to boycott rallies or revolt against the president".

Musindo said Bakare should not talk of miracles because he cannot even cast out a demon from a kindergarten kid.

"Bakare must go to hell and join Satan," said Musindo.

