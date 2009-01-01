Home | World | Africa | 'Bakare must go to hell and join Satan,' says Musindo
Mugabe set to retire
Mutsvangwa booed at Joshua Nkomo lecture

'Bakare must go to hell and join Satan,' says Musindo



  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Destiny for Africa Network leader Reverend Obadiah Musindo has fired a salvo at retired Anglican bishop of Harare Diocese and Manicaland, Sebastian Bakare, describing him as a new version of disgraced Pius Ncube.

According to NewZimbabwe.com, Musindo said Bakare, like Ncube, was not ashamed of parading his hatred for President Robert Mugabe in the public.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the official opening of a Dangamvura Information Communication Centre by President Mugabe in Mutare on Friday.

Musindo said Bakare was not biblically oriented because he wanted to "incite" youths to boycott President Mugabe's Sakubva rally but was ignored.

The controversial cleric said a true man of God does not speak evil against leaders.

He added, "If Bakare has issues with Mugabe he can engage him or the party leadership not for him to come in the open inciting people to boycott rallies or revolt against the president".

Musindo said Bakare should not talk of miracles because he cannot even cast out a demon from a kindergarten kid.

"Bakare must go to hell and join Satan," said Musindo.

express-links-money-tranasfers

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

'Bakare must go to hell and join Satan,' says Musindo
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

OMG! Zimbabwe To Make Chinese Yuan Its Legal Currency Reasons Will Shock You

OMG! Zimbabwe To Make Chinese Yuan Its Legal Currency Reasons Will Shock You

Air France Flight 'Bomb' In Toilet Prompts Emergency Landing In Kenya

Air France Flight 'Bomb' In Toilet Prompts Emergency Landing In Kenya

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 167