Mutsvangwa booed at Joshua Nkomo lecture
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
According to NewZimbabwe.com, it took former home affairs minister, Dumiso Dabengwa's intervention to calm the storm.
Ahead of the booing, the Mthwakazi activists had made a protest walk out singing 'Babe bulala obaba' (They killed our fathers) as soon as Mutsvangwa stood to deliver his lecture.
According to the activists, Mutsvangwa, a former Zanla cadre, had no business at an event which celebrated the life of Nkomo whom Zanu-PF sought to kill during the 1980s Gukurahundi genocide.
"What has the G40 got to do with Nkomo?" yelled the activists who had quietly walked back to boo a stunned Mutsvangwa.
"Viva Joshua Nkomo. Phansi Ngo Mugabe. Phansi Nge Gukurahuni," they further shouted leading to total commotion.
The Nkomo Memorial Lecture came as thousands of people from Matebeleland who are based in South Africa are still bitter over the 1980s massacres which claimed an estimated 20 00 civilians.
Most of them are pushing for a separate state to be named Mthwakazi.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles