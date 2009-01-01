Home | World | Africa | MDC-T youth official blast ZRP
MDC-T youth official blast ZRP



The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC T) Secretary General for youths Chamunorwa Madya on Saturday blasted the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) for fleecing motorist in a bid to raise money for the cashless government.

Addressing youths in Mvurwi on the day of the African Child commemorations on Saturday Madya said the police have been shifted from their main purpose of enforcing the law to tax collectors.

"The cashless Mugabe regime has run out of ideas to the extent of pushing every police officer to the road in a bid to raise revenue.

"A drug peddler is now better than a motorist in the sense that a cop does not visit you daily demanding cash but if you are a motorist you know you have to have a bunch of bond notes to give police on every road block," fumed Madya.

Meanwhile, the event was also supported by members of the national in Mashonaland Central Norbert Dokotera and Patience Chigwanda.

MDC-T youth official blast ZRP
