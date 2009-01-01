Home | World | Africa | 'Zimbabweans should decide on Mugabe,' says Mbeki

THABO Mbeki, the former President of South Africa, has told South Africans to stay clear of criticising President Robert Mugabe, adding that it is the Zimbabweans who should have a say on whether their leader should remain or leave.

According to News24, Mbeki, who was speaking during a discussion with young people involved in his foundation in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Mbeki said leaders who have "overstayed their welcome" must be shown the door by their own people.

"I would fight with any South African who stands up to say: 'I, as a South African, say Robert Mugabe must go'," said the broker of Zimbabwe's now defunct unity government.

"I say it is none of your business. It is the business of the people of Zimbabwe…

"If the people of Zimbabwe think that President Mugabe has overstayed his welcome, let them say...president, please go away."

Mbeki insisted "The colonial system was exactly about taking away the possibility for us to determine our own (destiny)".

"Now, I sit here as a South African and me, I'm going to say to the Zimbabweans: 'You shut up. I'm going to decide for you who your leader is' ... It is wrong," stated Mbeki.

