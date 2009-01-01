Introducing RedGud

When one is asked for a list of Zimbabwean dancehall artists, only Buffalo Souljah's pops up, but we are glad to introduce to you another amazing dancehall acts based on the other side of Limpopo.

RedGun is an amazing dancehall artist and a great songwriter. Born in 1990 in Masvingo, RedGun is the future of African dancehall. Drawing his inspiration from the "Fireman (s)" (Capleton, Sizzla, Turbulence), his abilities on the mic shows that he will be one of the best in our generation.

RedGun grew up in Mucheke (Mukarati) in Masvingo. He started doing music when he was still a

primary school pupil at Dikwindi primary school. However, this was not serious but his brother TKO could see that his young brother was gifted.

He began taking his gift seriously in 2009 but he never had the chance to record in a well established studio. In 2011 he crossed to South Africa and it is there that he recorded songs such as "Fire haffi Burn". He started to do shows (in Pretoria) and he recorded his songs in backyard studios. In 2015, he started working on his first album "Mangoma ah Red".

He came back home to Zimbabwe to record his first album. He worked with a number od studios including Sunshine Family, Chil4Real, Equation and several other studios in Harare. His albulm is still work in progress but there are some smash hit singles that are available for streaming and download online. These include Mangoma ah Red, Dancehall veteran, babe come again and Chero Zuva. His album is due to be released sometime in October Hit singles have already received huge reception.

He has a video playing on TRACE Africa, watch it on YouTube:

[embedded content]

