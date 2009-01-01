Prison escapee caught fast asleep
Norest Kurerwa who escaped from Kachara prison on Wednesday morning after eating breakfast was caught at Siyalima farm around 00:45hours by prison officers who pounced on him whilst he was fast asleep.
Eye witnesses told bulawayo24.com that a syndicate of prison officers stormed at the homestead where he had sought refuge and kicked the door down before apprehending the suspect who was snoring.
"The accused was caught at midnight in his sleep by prison officers who came and kicked the door down before capturing him.
"Quizzed by the guards on the whereabouts of the shirt he subsequently led them to the bushy area where he had hidden it," explained the source.
Meanwhile, Kurerwa was immediately sent to Guruve magistrate court for judgement of his escape.
Resident magistrate Shingirai Mutiro did not hesitate to give him 12 months custodial sentence of which three months were suspended on condition of good behaviour.
Ms Spiwe Makarichi represented the state.
