Prison escapee caught fast asleep



A 19 year-old cannabis convict who had escaped at Guruve prison (Kachara) four days ago, was finally caught in the early hours of Monday when he was fast asleep 20 kilometres away from the prison.

Norest Kurerwa who escaped from Kachara prison on Wednesday morning after eating breakfast was caught at Siyalima farm around 00:45hours by prison officers who pounced on him whilst he was fast asleep.

Eye witnesses told bulawayo24.com that a syndicate of prison officers stormed at the homestead where he had sought refuge and kicked the door down before apprehending the suspect who was snoring.

"The accused was caught at midnight in his sleep by prison officers who came and kicked the door down before capturing him.

"Kurerwa was always wearing the prison short but he had hidden the shirt the very day he escaped in the bush.

"Quizzed by the guards on the whereabouts of the shirt he subsequently led them to the bushy area where he had hidden it," explained the source.

Meanwhile, Kurerwa was immediately sent to Guruve magistrate court for judgement of his escape.

Resident magistrate Shingirai Mutiro did not hesitate to give him 12 months custodial sentence of which three months were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

Ms Spiwe Makarichi represented the state.

Prison escapee caught fast asleep
