Soul Jah Love fires at disrespectful Zanu-PF official
- 3 hours 41 minutes ago
The artist was humiliated in front of his Zanu-PF fans at Sakubva stadium during a Zanu-PF youth gathering.
Zanu-PF youths were meeting their 93-year-old leader.
Soul Jah Love took to the studio to tell the Zanu-PF official that he shouldn't have called him a thing instead he should have addressed him respectful like a normal person.
Listen to the track below:
