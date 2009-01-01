Home | World | Africa | Soul Jah Love fires at disrespectful Zanu-PF official
'Mujuru, Tsvangirai need to wise up,' says Daily News - no it is povo who need to wise up
Letter to SA Home Affair Minister Hlengiwe Buhle Mkhize - MRP

Soul Jah Love fires at disrespectful Zanu-PF official



  • 3 hours 41 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
ZimDancehall artist Soul Jah Love has responded to the Zanu-PF official who disrespected him by calling him "a thing" last Friday during a Zanu-PF event in Mutare.

The artist was humiliated in front of his Zanu-PF fans at Sakubva stadium during a Zanu-PF youth gathering.

Zanu-PF youths were meeting their 93-year-old leader.

Soul Jah Love took to the studio to tell the Zanu-PF official that he shouldn't have called him a thing instead he should have addressed him respectful like a normal person.

Listen to the track below:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Soul Jah Love fires at disrespectful Zanu-PF official
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

OMG! Zimbabwe To Make Chinese Yuan Its Legal Currency Reasons Will Shock You

OMG! Zimbabwe To Make Chinese Yuan Its Legal Currency Reasons Will Shock You

Air France Flight 'Bomb' In Toilet Prompts Emergency Landing In Kenya

Air France Flight 'Bomb' In Toilet Prompts Emergency Landing In Kenya

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 266