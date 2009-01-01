Home | World | Africa | Soul Jah Love fires at disrespectful Zanu-PF official

ZimDancehall artist Soul Jah Love has responded to the Zanu-PF official who disrespected him by calling him "a thing" last Friday during a Zanu-PF event in Mutare.

The artist was humiliated in front of his Zanu-PF fans at Sakubva stadium during a Zanu-PF youth gathering.

Zanu-PF youths were meeting their 93-year-old leader.

Soul Jah Love took to the studio to tell the Zanu-PF official that he shouldn't have called him a thing instead he should have addressed him respectful like a normal person.

Listen to the track below:

