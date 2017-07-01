fastjet adds more flights between SA and Zimbabwe
- 30 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Currently operating four weekly flights from Harare to Vic Falls, fastjet will now offer up to three daily return flights on its route between Johannesburg and Harare, with effect from 1 July 2017.
According to the airline, the addition of 12 flights per week on this strategic route between the two cities, will provide passengers added flexibility to manage their diaries – a particularly important consideration for business travellers who travel this route frequently.
The airline says the added fifth weekly flight on Mondays between 17 July and 11 September on its route between Harare and Victoria Falls is due to seasonal demand.
By offering a total of 50 flights per week to and from Zimbabwe with the newly announced schedule, fastjet says it will be taking people places and offering passengers more convenient travel options - whether for business of leisure - at affordable fares.
"The addition of the fifth seasonal flight from Harare to Victoria Falls also provides our passengers with increased travel option choices to visit the Falls during one if its peak seasons, when its water is at its lowest," says Kaiser.
In addition, the airline suggests that travellers book 21 days in advance of their intended departure date to take advantage of its best priced, all-inclusive fares.
"Our all-inclusive price makes it simpler and more transparent for our passengers to choose and book their flights," says Kaiser. "fastjet shows one price for the passenger flight without highlighting fees and taxes separately."
Tickets for the additional flights to and from Johannesburg are already on sale, with one-way fares to Harare starting from R1 333, including taxes and airport charges.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles