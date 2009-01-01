Home | World | Africa | Mujuru's NPP inaugural convection set for July
The Joice Mujuru-led National People's Party (NPP) has indicated that its inaugural convention to elect substantive leadership will be held in Harare sometime next month.
The party's spokesperson, Methuseli Moyo, said preparations for the inaugural convention were at an advanced stage.

Moyo said the national leadership of the party's three wings, which are women, freedom fighters and youth, would also be endorsed at the convention. He said the convention would also set the tone for the anticipated opposition coalition to challenge Zanu-PF in next year's general elections.

Mujuru's NPP inaugural convection set for July
