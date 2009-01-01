Zimbabwe cash crisis to continue
- 2 hours 4 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Currency in circulation is the currency that is physically used to conduct transactions between consumers and businesses rather than stored in banks, financial institutions or the central bank.
In the RBZ's April monthly economic review, on a month-on-month basis, broad money supply grew by 4,03% to $6 116,8 million from $5 879,9 million in March 2017.
"The expansion of money supply, in part, reflects injection of new money into the banking system through tobacco sales, for which $206,4 million worth of tobacco had been sold by end of April 2017," RBZ said.
"The composition of broad money during the month of April was as follows: transferable or transitory deposits 71,43%, time deposits 25,02%, currency in circulation 2,51% and negotiable certificates of deposits 1,03%."
RBZ said the broad money supply over the year to April was up 22,67% from last year's comparative period's $4 986,3 million.
The April currency in circulation figure is significantly lower than the preferred level of 15%, which international best practice states should be the amount of cash in circulation against total deposits.
Analysts say the April figure shows that the state of the cash shortages has been seriously played down.
Financial expert, Persistence Gwanyanya told NewsDay yesterday that the low RBZ figures spoke to two things; supply and demand.
"The supply factors being that the generation of cash every day is dwindling and we are losing cash from the formal system into the informal system and also out of the country," he said.
"This is occasioned by the consumptive and import depended nature of the country.
"Obviously, the issues of externalisation have also conspired to worsen the situation. We are losing money we are not generating money as a country."
Early last week, central bank governor, John Mangudya said they had put about $160 million worth of bond notes on the market.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles