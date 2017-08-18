Rid yourself of the 'bandwagon effect' and take full control of your life
The bandwagon effect, ensures certain actions are appropriate to us, as long as it's embraced by other people. Isn't it quite stunning how we impulsively join in the laughter even when we don't exactly get the joke? Or weird sometimes, to see how an entire crowd is driven into giving a round of applause after three or four persons first decided to clap? As music lovers, we've occasionally run into songs on radio/television which we detested right on the spot. Amazingly, some of those songs we hated or once branded as 'wack' the first few times we heard them, gradually grew into becoming the favorite on our playlist the more it was promoted and endorsed by people around us. I know over a dozen people with very little interest in soccer who've hardly ever sat through forty-five minutes of a soccer game without feeling extremely bored or dizzy, but passionately show great support for the popular football clubs they only hear people talk about. "Arsenal will win the world cup!" one of them confidently boasted to the amazement of everyone.
Ridding yourself of the bandwagon effect, requires courage in taking a step out of the norm. Stick to what you like or dislike regardless of who feels otherwise. Be bold to know what's right or isn't right for you without giving much thoughts to public opinion. Allow your own principles to govern the parliament of your heart. Equip yourself with knowledge to know where to draw the line between religious fanaticism and your personal service to God. Win your life back, and take full control of it!
Bio: Nimi Princewill is a Nigerian-born writer and social reformer.
