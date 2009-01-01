Banks in Zimbabwe failing to cope with transactions
- 17 hours 28 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
In a bid to ease cash shortages, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and other stakeholders pushed for the wide use of electronic transactions with most Zimbabweans now using the point of sale machines, mobile transfers, internet banking and the real time gross settlement (RTGS).
These methods of payments which offer convenience to the transacting public have been well-received by most as highlighted by the sharp rise in new accounts.
Challenges of delays in the processing of most of transactions have, however, remained unresolved causing nightmares to the public.
According to the central bank, transactions through the point of sale machines, mobile money transfers have increased but it does not tally with the hassles that the transacting public go through on a daily basis.
Interest rates have remained very high compared to the obtaining economic environment.
Recording such a jump in figures, security concerns are also bound to arise prompting a need for financial services to quickly put in measures to adapt to the new systems.
Gaps are still visible in the depositors' confidence to sustain their monthly savings within the financial institutions a continuing trend that requires attention of fiscal authorities.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles