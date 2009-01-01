BREAKING: Mugabe's birthday declared a public holiday
- 17 hours 43 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The announcement was made by Home Affairs Minister Dr Ignatius Chombo at a press conference in Harare.
Also in attendance at the press conference is Minister of Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Patrick Zhuwao, Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Christopher Mushohwe, Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development Minister Joseph Made, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Deputy Minister Anastancia Ndlovu, and Webster Shamu.
The day will be called Robert Gabriel Mugabe National Youth Day.
More to follow…
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles