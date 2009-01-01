Home | World | Africa | BREAKING: Mugabe's birthday declared a public holiday
The government has declared 21 February a public holiday in honour of President Robert Mugabe who was born on the 21st of February in 1924.

The announcement was made by Home Affairs Minister Dr Ignatius Chombo at a press conference in Harare.

Also in attendance at the press conference is Minister of Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Patrick Zhuwao, Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Christopher Mushohwe,  Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development Minister Joseph Made, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Deputy Minister Anastancia Ndlovu, and Webster Shamu.

The day will be called Robert Gabriel Mugabe National Youth Day.

More to follow…

