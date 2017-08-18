Home | World | Africa | Grace Mugabe victim should have taken the money - Zimbos
Grace Mugabe victim should have taken the money - Zimbos



Following reports that the 20-year-old South African model who suffered head injures after an alleged attack by Zimbabwe's first lady Grace Mugabe, Gabriella Engels, refused to accept a bribe, some  Zimbabweans on social media have suggested that she made a mistake.

A prominent Zimbabwean journalist Nqaba Matshazi has suggested on Twitter that Engels "should have taken the money, this was inevitable honestly".

The tweet received over 20 responses most of which supporting Matshazi's suggestion.

Read responses to Matshazi's tweet below:



