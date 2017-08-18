Home | World | Africa | Duriro Bar re-opens for business

Duriro Bar trading as Kays Nightshift bar which was set ablaze recently by yet unidentified thugs in an apparent malicious arson attack a few weeks ago reopened for full and normal business operations on Friday 18th August 2017 after some repair and renovation was done to the place.

The gazebo bar place now offers a spacious environment and a horse-shoe access counter where customers can buy from any corner.

Since the arson attack, the place has been operational using the main inner bar only but now revelers will once again resort to their favorite outer gazebo bar as the place offers open space entertainment such as snooker, darts and soccer on television. The spruced up place now has a tiled floor and revelers are assured of once again enjoying themselves in a cool, clean and friendly environment.

Amid the pomp and fanfare expected today, revelers, invited guests and media representatives will be treated to a selection of foods and ice cold drinks.

The manager of the bar Mr Vengesai Mudzuri expressed glee at the rate the renovation/repair work was done and promised to unleash super quality service on a level completely better than before to give value-for-money to our customers.

He also said "We are working to bring a well-known resident band to wow the patrons and we are inviting everyone who is willing to come and enjoy with us.

We have mounted 2 new plasma television sets for our soccer loving customers, DSTV bhora is back just in time for the 2017-2018 soccer season and ours is free entry unlike other pubs in and around town.

There is going to be an official opening ceremony in 2 weeks time once we talk to our suppliers for us to agree on promotional activities to market and promote their brands and help us promote our place as well.



The renovated gazebo bar

The management further on went on to say they hoped that their old and new revelers would feel secure once again to come and spend their time enjoying the improved safe space environment.

One of the regular patrons at Duriro bar, Mr Sanyanga was already quenching his thirsty in the calm environment of the new gazebo bar and lauded the renovations work done to the place and had this to say, "What/whoever pulls you down makes you stronger. It provided an opportunity for rebirth and renewal and now everyone is free to see for themselves what a new haven we have."



The interior of the newly renovated gazebo bar.



The bar is located along Coventry Road sandwiched between the ZESA national control station and the Harare City Council Main Water Workshop opposite the ZESA Thermal Power Station. The place boasts of a restaurant, butchery and two serving bars, the main inner bar and the outer gazebo bar.

Alfred Towo, A freelance journalist and Duriro bar reveler.



