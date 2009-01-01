Home | World | Africa | No immunity for #GraceMugabe, says Dirco

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation has denied that Zimbabwe's First Lady Grace Mugabe will be granted diplomatic immunity despite reports emerging that she will be.

Reuters has quoted a government source who said that there was "no way" Mugabe, 52, would be arrested for the alleged assault, but that Pretoria expected the granting of diplomatic immunity to be challenged in court.

Spokesperson for Dirco Nelson Kgwete said Mugabe "does not have diplomatic immunity" and denied reports that she would been granted a chance to escape justice.

Kgwete said he knows nothing about the reports.

SAPS had received no official word from the government on the status of the diplomatic immunity request, police spokesman Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo told The Associated Press.

"We are waiting in anticipation as well," Naidoo said. "People are attacking us left, right and center but we can't do anything."

A storm of controversy has surrounded Mugabe with calls for her to be arrested.

On Thursday the victim of the attack, Gabrielle Engels, said she had been offered a money to drop the case. She said she wanted justice and called for Mugabe not be granted immunity.

Earlier in the week, the SAPS said Zimbabwean officials would be applying for diplomatic immunity as Mugabe was in the country to attend the SADC Summit. This was after the Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula said Mugabe would appear in court.

