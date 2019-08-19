Home | World | Africa | Soldiers team to bash makorokoza
SADC now an obsolete and pitiful organisation
Robert Mugabe National Youth Day : an insult to Zimbabwe's heroes

Soldiers team to bash makorokoza



  • 11 hours 45 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Four members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) allegedly pounced on one illegal miner who had assaulted their colleague last night at Doxford bar in Mazowe.

Allegations are that the jail normard Handsen Tsanyau reportedly attacked the pint sized soldier Innocent Mapuranga around 23:00hours.

According to eye witnesses Mapuranga was attacked by the violent Tsanyau over an unknown previous grudge.

"The soldier was attacked by Tsanyau who is a ring leader among makorokozas.

"After the attack Mapuranga fled from the bar in his Toyota Ipsum to call his colleagues to his rescue.

"Four soldiers clad in ZNA jackeets stormed the bar and ordered everyone to vacate the bar leaving their main target Tsanyau."

Two solders reportedly thrashed Tsanyau with sticks such that he wailed writhing in pain before begging for forgiveness.

When the two were bashing the illegal miner the other two were monitoring the dispersed crowd outside the bar.

Meanwhile, Mazowe mine residents suspect juju on Tsanyau as he does not stay in prison though at time he gets convicted of murder cases but still comes back free to harass them.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Soldiers team to bash makorokoza
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 244