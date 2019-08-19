Home | World | Africa | Soldiers team to bash makorokoza

Four members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) allegedly pounced on one illegal miner who had assaulted their colleague last night at Doxford bar in Mazowe.

Allegations are that the jail normard Handsen Tsanyau reportedly attacked the pint sized soldier Innocent Mapuranga around 23:00hours.

According to eye witnesses Mapuranga was attacked by the violent Tsanyau over an unknown previous grudge.

"The soldier was attacked by Tsanyau who is a ring leader among makorokozas.

"After the attack Mapuranga fled from the bar in his Toyota Ipsum to call his colleagues to his rescue.

"Four soldiers clad in ZNA jackeets stormed the bar and ordered everyone to vacate the bar leaving their main target Tsanyau."

Two solders reportedly thrashed Tsanyau with sticks such that he wailed writhing in pain before begging for forgiveness.

When the two were bashing the illegal miner the other two were monitoring the dispersed crowd outside the bar.

Meanwhile, Mazowe mine residents suspect juju on Tsanyau as he does not stay in prison though at time he gets convicted of murder cases but still comes back free to harass them.

