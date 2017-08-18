Robert Mugabe National Youth Day : an insult to Zimbabwe's heroes
- 11 hours 55 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Whilst it's a very well - documented fact that Robert Mugabe, over the decades, has mutated into a fully - fledged despot and tin pot dictator, we never, ever imagined that the insipidly corrupt and Stalinist Zanu PF regime would descend to the level of venerating and idolising their tyrannical ruler by declaring his official birthday as a public holiday in Zimbabwe. Let us hasten to emphasise that Robert Mugabe is not Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe is not Robert Mugabe. This weird and boot - licking concept of reducing Zimbabwe into a personal fiefdom of Robert Mugabe and his family must be condemned in the strongest of terms.
Zimbabwe is the land of many distinguished nationalists and national heroes such as Joshua Nkomo, Herbert Chitepo, Jason Ziyapapa Moyo, Josiah Magama Tongogara, Leopold Takawira, Eddison Zvobgo, Samuel Parirenyatwa and many other illustrious sons and daughters of the soil. What then makes Robert Mugabe so special as to warrant the declaration of his official birthday as a public holiday in Zimbabwe? We already have the Heroes' Day public holiday that commemorates the lives of all heroes and heroines of our mighty motherland. In fact, nationalists in the mould of Joshua Nkomo and Herbert Chitepo entered the hustle and bustle of politics years before Robert Mugabe even dreamt of becoming an active politician. These nationalist luminaries, indeed, have a much higher and more iconic heroe status when compared to the likes of Robert Mugabe who was not even there when both ZAPU and ZANU were formed.
It is an insult to the suffering and toiling youths of Zimbabwe to declare February 21 as a National Youth Day. What has Robert Mugabe done for the youths besides trashing their dreams and destroying their hopes and aspirations through decades of misrule, mismanagement of the national economy and rampant corruption? We trust that a truly democratic and progressive government in Zimbabwe will move in very swiftly to scrap out this ill - deserved and fascist public holiday called the Robert Mugabe National Youth Day.
MDC : EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES FOR ALL
OBERT CHAURURA GUTU
MDC NATIONAL SPOKESPERSON
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles