Home | World | Africa | PHOTO: Mugabe falls asleep during Sadc summit

President Robert Mugabe, 93, was caught on camera on Saturday 'resting' his eyes during Sadc summit in South Africa.

In less than 7 years time, the longtime leader will be 100 years old.

On Friday while Mugabe was in neighbouring South Africa trying to rescue his young wife, who is being accused of assault, the Zimbabwean cabinet declared his birthday a national public holiday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa