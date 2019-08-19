Home | World | Africa | Mujuru's mocker dies
Mujuru's mocker dies



  • 2 hours 44 minutes ago
An ex Zanla combatant who mocked former vice president Joice Mujuru describing her as a loose woman during the liberation struggle, George Rutanhire has died.

Reports said Rutanhire died today (Saturday) after a short illness.

He lived with shrapnel in his leg which caused him to walk with a limp, which he sustained during the war.

His attack on Mujuru attracted a barrage of insults from most of Mujuru supporters and the women organizations activists who said the war veteran should not start justifying the abuse of women during the war as immorality on the part of women.

Mujuru's mocker dies
