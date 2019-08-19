Police plot to arrest self imposed Mzilikazi II KIng
Bulawayo - Reliable sources indicate that the Zimbabwean police and Central Intelligence operatives visited Mzilikazi II's residence a few minutes ago with the intention to arrest him and knocked several times at the door until they gave up.
At the same time reports are coming through, from reliable sources, indicating a few Khumalos are having a meeting in a farm identified as belonging to a former Zanu PF member who is now late and was a Zapu leader.
