Police plot to arrest self imposed Mzilikazi II KIng



Bulawayo - Reliable sources indicate that the Zimbabwean police and Central Intelligence operatives visited Mzilikazi II's residence a few minutes ago with the intention to arrest him and knocked several times at the door until they gave up.
Apparently, they attended with 4 police cars full of policemen and 2 cars belonging to the Central Intelligence Organization.

At the same time reports are coming through, from reliable sources, indicating a few Khumalos are having a meeting in a farm identified as belonging to a former Zanu PF member who is now late and was a Zapu leader.

Police plot to arrest self imposed Mzilikazi II KIng
