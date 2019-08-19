WATCH: Mnangagwa arrives
- 5 hours 20 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Video posted on social media shows the VP arriving at the Harare international airport being met by the Zanu PF officials.
Mnangagwa started vomiting blood during the rally and claims were made that he ate ice cream laced with poison.
In the video he is seen shaking hand with the officials who met him at the airport and he appeared to be strong.
Video link: http://bulawayo24.jungonet.com/iNdaba/623
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles