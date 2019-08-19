Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Mnangagwa arrives
Madlezibabayo dies
War vets vetting at advanced stage says Tshinga Dube

WATCH: Mnangagwa arrives



  • 5 hours 20 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa returned today from South Africa where he had been airlifted after he reportedly ate poisoned food on the day of President Robert Mugabe's interaferally with youth in Gwanda a week ago.

Video posted on social media shows the VP arriving at the Harare international airport being met by the Zanu PF officials.

Mnangagwa started vomiting blood during the rally and claims were made that he ate ice cream laced with poison.

In the video he is seen shaking hand with the officials who met him at the airport and he appeared to be strong.

Watch video below:

Video link: http://bulawayo24.jungonet.com/iNdaba/623

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

WATCH: Mnangagwa arrives
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 212