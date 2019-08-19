WATCH: Mnangagwa arrives

Vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa returned today from South Africa where he had been airlifted after he reportedly ate poisoned food on the day of President Robert Mugabe's interaferally with youth in Gwanda a week ago.

Video posted on social media shows the VP arriving at the Harare international airport being met by the Zanu PF officials.

Mnangagwa started vomiting blood during the rally and claims were made that he ate ice cream laced with poison.

In the video he is seen shaking hand with the officials who met him at the airport and he appeared to be strong.

Watch video below:

Video link: http://bulawayo24.jungonet.com/iNdaba/623

