War vets vetting at advanced stage says Tshinga Dube



The process of vetting war collaborators, restrictees and detainees is at an advanced stage as cabinet has approved the war veterans' bill which shall see everyone who participated in the liberation struggle being placed under one umbrella, for them to access their benefits.

Addressing veterans of the liberation struggle at their Bulawayo provincial offices in Entumbane, Welfare Services Minister for War Veterans, War Collaborators, ex-Political Detainees and Restrictees, Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube said those who are not welcome in some organisations are free to form their own affiliations as the government will recognise them without segregation.

Retired Colonel Dube said his ministry is now reviewing the level of injuries for cadres who are benefiting from the war victims compensation fund to correct some anomalies.

The minister said the number of those benefiting from the fund now stands at 17 000 countrywide.

Dube started his meet the liberation struggle veterans in Mutare before he went to Matabeleland South in Gwanda and from Bulawayo he will proceed to Midlands before he visits other provinces on a similar assignment.

War vets vetting at advanced stage says Tshinga Dube
