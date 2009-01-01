Home | World | Africa | Mugabe returns home with Grace
Mugabe returns home with Grace



The President Robert Mugabe has returned home after attending the 37th SADC ordinary summit in Pretoria, South Africa.

President Mugabe who was accompanied by the First Lady, Dr Grace Mugabe, Finance and Economic Development Minister, Patrick Chinamasa and Foreign Affairs Minister, Simbarashe Mumbengegwi arrived aboard an Air Zimbabwe plane in the early hours of today.

Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko, Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province Miriam Chikukwa, Home Affairs Minister Dr Ignatius Chombo, Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Christopher Mushohwe and the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda and Ambassador Henry Hamadziripi were at the Harare International Airport to welcome the President and his delegation.

Service chiefs who included Air Marshal Perrence Shiri, Brigadier General Douglas Nyikayaramba and representatives of service chiefs from the ZRP and prison services were also there.

President Mugabe was among the nine heads of state and government who attended the37th SADC ordinary summit which was held under the theme, "Partnering the Private Sector in Developing Industry and Regional Value Chains".

At the summit President Jacob Zuma of South Africa took over the leadership of SADC from King Mswati the 3rd who championed the idea of a SADC University for Human Capital Development.

Mugabe returns home with Grace
