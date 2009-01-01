Anti-Grace Mugabe war vets leader granted bail
He was remanded to September 1.
Dabbling in politics
Matemadanda was arrested last week after he convened a media conference where he allegedly challenged President Mugabe on the revolutionary "politics leads the gun" policy.
This was after President Mugabe had counselled defence chiefs against dabbling in politics.
The bail hearing at the Harare Magistrates' Court was rolled over from Friday to yesterday after Matemadanda's lead lawyer, Ms Beatrice Mtetwa, accused the magistrate of colluding with the State.
Prosecutors opposed bail, arguing that the case's seriousness and "overwhelming evidence" could propel Matemadanda to abscond.
However, magistrate Elisha Singano ruled that Matemadanda was a good bail candidate as he had handed himself to police and co-operated with inves- tigators.
Mr Singano said bail was a fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution, adding that seriousness of an offence alone could not impede it.
He also quashed investigating officer Mr Benias Murira's claims that the war veteran would interfere with investigations, and ordered Matemadanda to reside at his given address and report to police every Friday.
The magistrate warned Matemadanda against interfering with witnesses.
