Home | World | Africa | Anti-Grace Mugabe war vets leader granted bail
Revival of Bulawayo industries possible task
Strange condition afflicts Nyanga family

Anti-Grace Mugabe war vets leader granted bail



  • 5 hours 39 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans' Association secretary-general Victor Matemadanda who is facing charges of causing disaffection among defence forces and undermining the authority of the President was yesterday granted US$200 bail with stringent conditions.
He was remanded to September 1.

Dabbling in politics
Matemadanda was arrested last week after he convened a media conference where he allegedly challenged President Mugabe on the revolutionary "politics leads the gun" policy.

This was after President Mugabe had counselled defence chiefs against dabbling in politics.

The bail hearing at the Harare Magistrates' Court was rolled over from Friday to yesterday after Matemadanda's lead lawyer, Ms Beatrice Mtetwa, accused the magistrate of colluding with the State.

Prosecutors opposed bail, arguing that the case's seriousness and "overwhelming evidence" could propel Matemadanda to abscond.

However, magistrate Elisha Singano ruled that Matemadanda was a good bail candidate as he had handed himself to police and co-operated with inves- tigators.

Mr Singano said bail was a fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution, adding that seriousness of an offence alone could not impede it.

He also quashed investigating officer Mr Benias Murira's claims that the war veteran would interfere with investigations, and ordered Matemadanda to reside at his given address and report to police every Friday.

The magistrate warned Matemadanda against interfering with witnesses.

express-links-money-tranasfers

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Anti-Grace Mugabe war vets leader granted bail
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 299