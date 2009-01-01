Home | World | Africa | Man jailed 10 months for stealing a goat
Man jailed 10 months for stealing a goat



A man from Njelele Village in Matobo has been slapped with 175 hours of community service for stealing a fellow villager's goat.

Mncedisi Khumalo (28) pleaded guilty to stock theft when he appeared before Kezi magistrate Jimmy Ntonga.

The magistrate convicted and sentenced him to 10 months imprisonment 5 months imprisonment was suspended on condition of good behaviour and the remaining 5 months imprisonment were wholly suspended on condition he performs 175 hours of community service at Njelele primary school.

The court was told that Soul Moyo sometime in July this year penned his goats. On yet unknown date accused went to the grazing area where he stole one goat belonging to Moyo.

On August 6 this year Moyo saw the goat with goats belonging to one Nqobile Nyoni and approached him. Nyoni confirmed that he bought it from Khumalo.

A report made to the police led to Khumalo's arrest.

