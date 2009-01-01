Home | World | Africa | Company fined $200 for failing to submit income tax returns

The Geoferoi Investments PVT Limited has been ordered to pay $200 for failing to submit income tax returns to Zimra.

Bulawayo magistrate Tinashe Tashaya convicted the company and sentenced the company to pay $200.

The court was told that Zimbabwe was represented by Lawrence Watyoka, the revenue officer.

During end of December 2015 and 2016 the company failed to submit income tax returns to the commissioner.

The company was then taken to court over the offence.

