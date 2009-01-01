Company fined $200 for failing to submit income tax returns
Bulawayo magistrate Tinashe Tashaya convicted the company and sentenced the company to pay $200.
During end of December 2015 and 2016 the company failed to submit income tax returns to the commissioner.
The company was then taken to court over the offence.
