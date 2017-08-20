Shuvai Mahofa burial - Live Updates
- 7 hours 53 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Cde Mahofa became a war collaborator in the 1970s in Masvingo. Being a war collaborator demanded as much courage, bravery, discipline, and vision as a trained guerilla combatant. She worked in cahoots with the late Dr Simon Muzorewa to ensure that medical provision, clothes, food and other accessories were received in the war front.
"I am told that in turn, comrades trained her how to handle an array of weapons as she was responsible for coordinating the carriage of weapons" - VP Mphoko
