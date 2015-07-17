ZimJustice in Bulawayo to meet unfairly treated workers

The Zimbabwe Network for Social Justice (ZimJustice) will be in Bulawayo this week in an awareness drive to educate and advise unfairly treated workers on the legal avenues available to them.

ZimJustice is a networking of social justice activists and legal experts who seek to provide both unfairly treated workers and ordinary Zimbabweans with pro bono (free) legal and other services in addressing their plight.

The awareness campaign has been necessitated by the head of the Labour Court bench Justice Gladys Mhuri's landmark ruling that the Labour Amendment Act (Number 5 of 2015) applies in retrospect to cover all those who lost their jobs from July 17 2015.

ZimJustice further wants to raise awareness on the amendment in question, which spells out four grounds on which employment can be terminated under Section 12 (4) (a) of the Act.

This campaign comes in the light of the growing reports of workers who are being dismissed or unpaid, in gross violation of the laws of the land, and workers need to be aware of their rights, and available options for legal recourse.

As such, ZimJustice will also be meeting any other workers who would have been unfairly treated in their various workplaces.

This would be an opportune time for all those workers who had been suffering silently to meet with ZimJustice, so as to evaluate their options.

This will be the first leg of a planned countrywide tour by ZimJustice.

All those unfairly treated workers interested in meeting with ZimJustice can contact the organisation on the details provided below.

Tendai Ruben Mbofana is Programmes Director of the Zimbabwe Network for Social Justice (ZimJustice). For more information on the awareness campaign, please WhatsApp/ call: +263782283975, or email: zimjustice@gmail.com. Please also 'Like' the ZimJustice page on Facebook.