ZimJustice in Bulawayo to meet unfairly treated workers
- 4 hours 22 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
ZimJustice is a networking of social justice activists and legal experts who seek to provide both unfairly treated workers and ordinary Zimbabweans with pro bono (free) legal and other services in addressing their plight.
The awareness campaign has been necessitated by the head of the Labour Court bench Justice Gladys Mhuri's landmark ruling that the Labour Amendment Act (Number 5 of 2015) applies in retrospect to cover all those who lost their jobs from July 17 2015.
ZimJustice further wants to raise awareness on the amendment in question, which spells out four grounds on which employment can be terminated under Section 12 (4) (a) of the Act.
This campaign comes in the light of the growing reports of workers who are being dismissed or unpaid, in gross violation of the laws of the land, and workers need to be aware of their rights, and available options for legal recourse.
This would be an opportune time for all those workers who had been suffering silently to meet with ZimJustice, so as to evaluate their options.
This will be the first leg of a planned countrywide tour by ZimJustice.
All those unfairly treated workers interested in meeting with ZimJustice can contact the organisation on the details provided below.
Tendai Ruben Mbofana is Programmes Director of the Zimbabwe Network for Social Justice (ZimJustice). For more information on the awareness campaign, please WhatsApp/ call: +263782283975, or email: zimjustice@gmail.com. Please also 'Like' the ZimJustice page on Facebook.
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles