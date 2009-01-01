Home | World | Africa | Grace Mugabe attack, Robert jnr causes miscarriage
Grace Mugabe attack, Robert jnr causes miscarriage



There are reports that Grace Mugabe was attacking everyone on her way at a Sandton hotel in South Africa last Sunday.

According to Times live, Grace's violent attack has resulted in a pregnant woman suffering a miscarriage.

The publication reports that the victim, a pregnant waitress, was knocked down by Robert jnr as he fled his violent mother who was beating up everyone near her including hotel staff.

It is alleged that the woman fell to the ground and was rushed to hospital, where she later lost her baby.

A hotel employee confirmed the incident.

"She was not hit by Grace. It was Robert jnr who pushed her out of the way as he ran away from his mother.

"Grace did hit staff members ... She was hitting everyone - her sons, their friends, the girls and staff members."

