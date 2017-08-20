Home | World | Africa | Mugabe and wife skip Mahofa burial

Despite reports that First Lady Grace Mugabe returned to Zimbabwe in the early hours of Sunday morning, neither she nor President Mugabe attended the funeral of National Heroine Shuvai Ben Mahofa.

Mahofa was buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who arrived on Saturday from South Africa also skipped the burial.

Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko officiated the burial.

Mphoko expressed great loss and sorrow at the death of Mahofa whom he described as a hard working woman.

"We are shocked with the death of Shuvai Ben Mahofa. She died on the day we were commemorating the gallant sons and daughters of the soil who fought for the liberation of the country. What a coincidence it was," said Vice President Mphoko.

