Liberation war hero Cde Tshaka laid to rest

Liberation hero, Mtate Jonathan Tshaka who died on the 13th of this month was buried at the Bulawayo provincial heroes' acre in Bulawayo.

The late Tshaka was described as a soft spoken person who devoted his entire life to serving the nation.

He was born in 1931 at Wenlock in Gwanda where he acquired his education before joining politics in 1959 as a member of the NDP, ZAPU, PCC and Zanu PF in that order.

The liberation hero was entrusted to guard the late Father Zimbabwe, Dr Joshua Nkomo getting arrested, detained and tortured by the Ian Smith regime in the process.

He was detained in places like Whawha prison, Gonakudzingwa, Mzilikazi Police Camp, Grey Prison and Marondera.

Despite being tortured, Tshaka remained steadfast in the fight for independence.

The liberation hero died on Sunday the 13th of August at Bulawayo Central Hospital.

