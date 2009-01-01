Home | World | Africa | Air Zim, BA, SAA cleared to fly

Air Zimbabwe and South African Airways (SAA) have been cleared to resume flights after they secured the foreign operating permits which were preventing the airlines from flying.

The resumption of flights has come as good news to the stranded passengers.

Stranded passengers who had to endure a forced extension of their holiday here in the resort town of Victoria Falls following the cancellation of flights by SAA are delighted that the nightmare is over.

Air Zimbabwe and SAA have managed to regularise their documents with the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) and the Civil Aviation Authority of South Africa (CAASA) paving way for the resumption of flights.

British Airways has also obtained the foreign operating permit from CAAZ.

SAA and the British Airways resumed their normal flights schedule on Sunday (today) with the airlines operating two flights to accommodate the affected passengers.

The passengers said they are glad that the issue has been resolved.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Dr Joram Gumbo confirmed that the issue has been resolved.

A foreign operating permit (FOP) is an authorisation granted to qualifying foreign airlines after they demonstrate compliance with local and international standards relating to airworthness of aircraft and operations.

The recent technical assessments carried out by the Civil Aviation Authorities' on both sides of the Limpopo River revealed that Air Zimbabwe and SAA were not compliant resulting in the grounding of the planes.

At least it was a good wake up call for both airlines to put their houses in order.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa