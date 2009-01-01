Home | World | Africa | Zodwa Wabantu to lead Samba Night party

HARARE - In what could be the party of the century, South African socialite Zodwa Wabantu will lead a cast of bevies on the Samba Night set for Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on September 7.

The girls party which will be part of the Harare International Carnival that will take place in Harare between September 1 and 10 with the popular Street party slated for September 9, will surely be a hit with many showbiz lovers.

On September 8, Zodwa will be a guest reveller at Harare's Private Lounge, a home for adult entertainment where she will be just partying.

Zodwa has turned into some "idol" in Zimbabwe although her trade has also brewed controversy, especially the idea that she showcases without her under panties.

Last month she visited Bulawayo's Club Connect and had the venue packed to capacity, just to see the socialite who had gone there to party.

Local showbiz promoters Devine Assignments, like during past events will coordinate the Samba night evening event which will surely be one of the Harare International Carnival's main highlights.

Zodwa will join other beauties from Cuba and Brazil for the Samba Night which was last held at the Private Lounge in Harare.

Devine Assignments director Biggie Chinoperekwei said he was delighted at the prospects of his company coordinating this outing once again.

"We have successfully hosted this event in partnership with Zimbabwe Tourism Authority and we are happy to do it again this year and because we think it might even be bigger than we anticipate, we decided to move it from Private Lounge to HICC.

"We are also happy that Zodwa is coming to grace this event which will include guests from Cuba and Brazil — we are also very eager to see how she will perform if thrown in a pool of equally attractive personalities," said Chinoperekwei.

He added that before the Samba night those who would like to meet Zodwa at Private Lounge in Harare have the chance to do so. "She will be at Private Lounge for those who want to meet her and be close to her. She will be a guest like everyone at the bar, so it will just be everyone's party. We hope our guests will receive her well because she is just a socialite who enjoys being among people."

ZTA communications manager Sugar Chagonda was optimistic that Samba night will live up to expectation.

"This has always been one of the main highlights of the Harare International Carnival and we are glad with our partnership with Devine Assignments. The showbiz promoters have always partnered us and they have produced first-class showcases — so we are very confident that they will do justice to the programme," said Chagonda.

The Harare International Carnival for this year is also blessed with a new sponsor — South Africa's Big Time Strategic Group — that will power the event and bring all the international performers.

This year's carnival is expected to feature 25 countries and local artistes who include Jah Prayzah, Winky D, Soul Jah Love, Suluman Chimbetu, Charles and Olivia Charamba.

Other artistes who will perform during the course of the event include rhumba maestro Werrason from DRC, Dr Malinga, Heavy K and Babes Wodumo.

