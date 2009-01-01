Mupfumi calls for united Zanu-PF
He was addressing party followers during a meeting at Rujeko Government Primary School in Dangamvura, Ward 6, last Friday.
The meeting, which attracted hundreds of people, was intended to remind them about the forthcoming voter registration exercise and discuss the suspension of Zanu-PF Ward 6 councillor Tarwirei Mabika for indiscipline.
Clr Mabika was suspended from carrying out party activities after he allegedly attempted to stop Zanu-PF members from chanting party slogans and undermining President Mugabe's authority.
He is also standing accused of hurling foul words at Mr Mupfumi during party gatherings.
"Let us correct what happened here in Ward 6 where we saw a ZANU-PF councillor win while the MP and the President lost in the last election. We should have a situation where the councillor, MP and President win. Let us bury our differences and push forward the party's agenda so that Zanu-PF and Robert Mugabe win the 2018 elections," he said.
Clr Mabika is believed to have responded to the letter of suspension and is waiting for the provincial executive's decision on whether to kick him out of the party or not.
"We said his utterances were improper according to our party constitution. We then sat down as a party and decided to suspend him while we waited for his apology. If he apologises, it's fine but if he does not, then it will be another story."
Mupfumi reminded the people of how the MDC-led City of Mutare had failed in its service delivery, saying the city had been reduced to a village.
He urged residents to participate in the forthcoming voter registration exercise.
"The main reason for this meeting is to remind people that we are heading towards elections and people should know that there is a new voter registration system, which is different from the one which was there in the past.
"The old one has since been discarded and will no longer be used. ZEC will be coming to your respective wards conducting the registration exercise and we are saying people should go and register to vote. People will be registered to vote using the new system," he said.
After the meeting Mupfumi handed over some bags of rice to the residents who were in attendance.
