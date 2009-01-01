What does the military do to our loved ones?
On one of his visits, we had planned a weekend getaway, so we joined a local bus headed for our hangout location. While in the bus, we chatted away, and had a few laughs until he began narrating the torrid experiences he had gone through as a recruit, and how some of his friends didn't make it because they either lost their lives or sustained severe injuries. Soon enough, it was time to pay our fare, and of course, the rock-faced bus conductor didn't dare request payment from my soldier-friend who was partly kitted out in his uniform. I stretched out to pay for mine, but was immediately rebuked by my friend who ordered the conductor not to collect any money from me. That seemed rather awkward, but the bus conductor - who was far much older than we were persisted, (after all, I was just a mere civilian passenger who was privileged to sit next to a soldier).
I never had a second chance to advice my soldier-friend who later relocated, and we lost contact. Now, I'm asking. Do our soldiers lose a bit of their conscience and humanity at the Academy? Is there a radical or monstrous anti-civilian ideology which makes it difficult for our soldiers to perfectly fit into society? What does the military do to these men?
Bio: Nimi Princewill is a Nigerian-born writer and social reformer.
Email: princewill.nimi@yahoo.com
Twitter: @princewill_nimi
