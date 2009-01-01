Sex starved man assault prostitute for turning him down
Cosmore Nyamadzao appeared before resident magistrate Shingirai Mutiro accused of assaulting self proclaimed sex worker Yuget Dhirau.
Nyamadzao pleaded not guilty to the charge and the matter was remanded to 29 August for continuation of trial.
Public prosecutor Ms Spiwe Makarichi told the court that on 12 July after the prostitute turned his advances down, the accused turned violent and assaulted the complainant with a log.
The complainant told the court that she was assaulted by three people but she managed to positively identify the accused by the clothes he was wearing.
"Your worship I was attacked by the accused together with his friends after I refused to entertain him outside the bar.
"I screamed after the attack and the assailants fled from the scene. Fortunately I identified the accused with the yellow jersey he was wearing on the date in question," she said.
In his defence, Nyamadzao said he does not hire sex workers in Ruyamuro and the sex worker might have been unhappy about that and fabricated a story against him.
