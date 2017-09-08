Home | World | Africa | Man bashes wife over a candle
Sex starved man assault prostitute for turning him down
When Mugabe or Mnangagwa go: Are Zimbabweans fixing their eyes on wrong goal posts?

Man bashes wife over a candle



  • 2 hours 31 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
A 32-year-old hospital worker was convicted and fined $100 by Guruve resident magistrate for assaulting his wife over a candle dispute.

It emerged in court that on 6 August, Tinashe Ali assaulted his wife Betina Maphosa all over the body.

Ali pleaded guilty to the charge and was ordered to pay the fine by 8 September 2017.

It was proved in court that Ali came at his home in Nyarugwe farm Guruve, drunk and demanded a candle which his wife took long to hand over.

The accused hurled insults at his wife before assaulting her with open hands all over the body and causing bodily harm.

A medical affidavit was produced in court proving that she sustained injuries in the assault.

In passing the sentence, magistrate Mr Shingirai Mutiro said he was giving the accused a chance to reform and learn to solve domestic problems amicably.

"You acted in an unlawful manner but today we give you a chance to reform and learn to solve domestic problems amicably.

"Pay a fine of $100 and an addition of 2 months imprisonment has been suspended for three years on condition that you do not commit a similar offence in the next five years."

express-links-money-tranasfers

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Man bashes wife over a candle
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 356