Man bashes wife over a candle

A 32-year-old hospital worker was convicted and fined $100 by Guruve resident magistrate for assaulting his wife over a candle dispute.

It emerged in court that on 6 August, Tinashe Ali assaulted his wife Betina Maphosa all over the body.

Ali pleaded guilty to the charge and was ordered to pay the fine by 8 September 2017.

It was proved in court that Ali came at his home in Nyarugwe farm Guruve, drunk and demanded a candle which his wife took long to hand over.

The accused hurled insults at his wife before assaulting her with open hands all over the body and causing bodily harm.

A medical affidavit was produced in court proving that she sustained injuries in the assault.

In passing the sentence, magistrate Mr Shingirai Mutiro said he was giving the accused a chance to reform and learn to solve domestic problems amicably.

"You acted in an unlawful manner but today we give you a chance to reform and learn to solve domestic problems amicably.

"Pay a fine of $100 and an addition of 2 months imprisonment has been suspended for three years on condition that you do not commit a similar offence in the next five years."

