10k teachers to undertake ICT training

10 000 primary and secondary school teachers are set to undergo information, communication and technology (ICT) skills training to capacitate them to teach computers in schools.

Dubbed ICT skills training for educators, the programme is being funded to the tune of US$100 000 by Higher Life Foundation in partnership with Bindura University of Science Education.

Under the initiative 10 000 primary and secondary school teachers across all the provinces will receive basic computer skills training.

BUSE vice chancellor, Professor Eddie Mwenje and Higher Life director, Mr Kenny Mubaiwa agreed the programme is aimed at complimenting government efforts in trying to enhance an e-learning environment.

Primary and Secondary Education Permanent Secretary, Dr Sylvia Utete-Masango hailed the ICT skills training for educators programme saying it dovetails well with the new education curriculum.

In 2014 President Robert Mugabe launched the national e-leaning programme a development that has seen most schools in the country being equipped with computers.

