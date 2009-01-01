10k teachers to undertake ICT training
- 4 hours 44 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Dubbed ICT skills training for educators, the programme is being funded to the tune of US$100 000 by Higher Life Foundation in partnership with Bindura University of Science Education.
Under the initiative 10 000 primary and secondary school teachers across all the provinces will receive basic computer skills training.
Primary and Secondary Education Permanent Secretary, Dr Sylvia Utete-Masango hailed the ICT skills training for educators programme saying it dovetails well with the new education curriculum.
In 2014 President Robert Mugabe launched the national e-leaning programme a development that has seen most schools in the country being equipped with computers.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles